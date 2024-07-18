JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,202.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $929.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,721. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $366.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,006.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

