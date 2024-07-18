JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $148.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 731,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,774. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

