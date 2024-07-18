KeyCorp Comments on Tetra Tech, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tetra Tech’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.60.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $200.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.93. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 339,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 743.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,054.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 20,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

