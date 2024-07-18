KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, RTT News reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:KEY opened at $16.21 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.
KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.
