KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.85. KeyCorp shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 1,078,881 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.24.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

