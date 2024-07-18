KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.55 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.80 million and $1.55 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01463071 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

