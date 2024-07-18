Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional Trading of Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $196,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KRP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.67%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

