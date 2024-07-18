Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 32,510 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average volume of 15,623 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.