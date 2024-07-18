Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,832 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 165,168 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,502,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,201,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.41.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.