Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 843,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 922,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.07. 727,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP William Matthew Woodruff sold 3,750 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $409,687.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 630,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kirby by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $498,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,420 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

