KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,600 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 169,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,412. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 10.8%.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
