Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,860,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 35,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 35.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $21.99. 5,060,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

