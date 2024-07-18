Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $43.56 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $43.56 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,181,814 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

