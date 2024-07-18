Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.34

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and $1.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00048371 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018613 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,180,664 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

