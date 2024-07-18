Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,242 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $193,342,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,564,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,813,329. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $65.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
