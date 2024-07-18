Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYH. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IYH stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.27. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

