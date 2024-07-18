Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 12,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,015. The firm has a market cap of $993.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.48.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

