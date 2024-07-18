Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,971,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,680,000 after buying an additional 3,985,950 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 822,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,548,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,435,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,914,000.

SSO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.36. 1,072,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,963. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $88.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

