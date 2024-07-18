Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 215,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,765,000 after acquiring an additional 30,958 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.02. 256,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,189. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day moving average of $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.