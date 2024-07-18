Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $433,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $69.20. 14,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $70.10.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

