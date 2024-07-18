Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,988 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 793,136 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $73.84. 2,792,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,714. The company has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

