Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.33.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.91. The stock had a trading volume of 561,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,956. The company has a market cap of $248.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

