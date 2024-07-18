Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,616 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth about $182,000.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of BCSF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.50. 68,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,657. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

