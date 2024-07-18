Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,806 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 354,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.