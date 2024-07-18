Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,681 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 15.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 19.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 181.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,548. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

