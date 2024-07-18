Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,270 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,487. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $951.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.92% and a net margin of 96.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.99%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

