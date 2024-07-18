Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 348,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,784. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

