Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $4,765,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.1 %

BRO traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,095. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

