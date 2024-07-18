Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPGP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 76,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,170. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

