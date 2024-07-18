Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 425,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

