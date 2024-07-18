Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

