Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 752,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 700,700 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KRO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -330.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRO. StockNews.com upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

