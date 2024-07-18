Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded down $108.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $967.68. 2,073,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,009.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.95. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $574.42 and a 1 year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,786 shares of company stock worth $17,802,292. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.