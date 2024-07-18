Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.10

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.10 and last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 276775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.66.

LAMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

