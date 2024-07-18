Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

