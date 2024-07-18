Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 2,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,698,457. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 235.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after buying an additional 2,742,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,542,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

