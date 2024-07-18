Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Trading Up 2.0 %

LEA stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.37. 25,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.94.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lear

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.