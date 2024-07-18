Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $22,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.80. 704,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,627. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

