Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.76

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.76 and last traded at $174.76, with a volume of 156963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.68.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

