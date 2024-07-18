Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.4 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,228,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,902. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

