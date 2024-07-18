Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Cornell University purchased a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

