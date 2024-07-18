Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.02. Lilium shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,967,515 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its holdings in Lilium by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

