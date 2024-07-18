Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

Shares of LECO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,623. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,375,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

