Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 147.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $866.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock worth $249,291. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Liquidia by 610.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

