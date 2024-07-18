Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $38.01 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,532,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,515,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0045124 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
