Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. 1,200,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,405. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

