Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Trading Down 34.7%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 34.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 571,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 400,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Locafy had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 82.35%.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

