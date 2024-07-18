Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at CIBC

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LGN. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 target price on Logan Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Logan Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1.58.

Logan Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Logan Energy Company Profile

Shares of LGN opened at C$0.87 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

