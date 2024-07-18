London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Shares Down 4.3%

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 16,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 29,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

London & Associated Properties Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.51. The company has a market cap of £9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

About London & Associated Properties

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.