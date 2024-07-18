Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.90. Lufax shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 308,846 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
