Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.90. Lufax shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 308,846 shares trading hands.

Lufax Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 382,884 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lufax by 2,280.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 845,909 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 6,012,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

